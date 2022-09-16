Odisha man kills mother, wife with grinding stone

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Shockwaves spread in Rengali area after a man killed his 80-year-old mother and 54-year-old wife by smashing their heads with a grinding stone in Katarbaga village under Lakhanpur block on Thursday.The accused was identified as 58-year-old Kuthlu Khadia. The deceased are Kuthlu’s wife Srabani Khadia and his mother Jhima Khadia of Mistripada in Katarbaga.

Sources said following a heated argument over some domestic dispute, the accused killed the two women with a grinding stone in a fit of rage. He then went to his daughter’s house in a nearby village and confessed to his crime. Subsequently, the daughter rushed to Kuthlu’s house and found the bodies of the two women lying in a pool of blood.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the bodies. The accused was taken into custody.IIC of Rengali police station K Samaria said the actual reason behind the murders is yet to be ascertained. The accused is being interrogated and investigation is underway.

