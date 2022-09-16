Home States Odisha

Odisha man kills mother, wife with grinding stone

Sources said following a heated argument over some domestic dispute, the accused killed the two women with a grinding stone in a fit of rage.

Published: 16th September 2022 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representation.

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Shockwaves spread in Rengali area after a man killed his 80-year-old mother and 54-year-old wife by smashing their heads with a grinding stone in Katarbaga village under Lakhanpur block on Thursday.The accused was identified as 58-year-old Kuthlu Khadia. The deceased are Kuthlu’s wife Srabani Khadia and his mother Jhima Khadia of Mistripada in Katarbaga.

Sources said following a heated argument over some domestic dispute, the accused killed the two women with a grinding stone in a fit of rage. He then went to his daughter’s house in a nearby village and confessed to his crime. Subsequently, the daughter rushed to Kuthlu’s house and found the bodies of the two women lying in a pool of blood.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the bodies. The accused was taken into custody.IIC of Rengali police station K Samaria said the actual reason behind the murders is yet to be ascertained. The accused is being interrogated and investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp