Odisha state proposes interface with private sector for PwDs’ welfare

The State government has proposed to enhance interface with the private sector in order to provide employment to persons with disabilities (PwDs).

Published: 16th September 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has proposed to enhance interface with the private sector in order to provide employment to persons with disabilities (PwDs). At a national workshop organised by the Union Ministry of Social Justice at Indore on ThursdayState Minister for Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Ashok Chandra Panda emphasised on more livelihood and skill development programmes for welfare of people with special needs.

He suggested the Union Ministry to set up special ITIs for skill training of PwDs in all states and upgrade some of the existing ITIs with advanced infrastructure and accommodation facilities. Panda outlined various schemes taken up by the State for PwDs. He said the SSEPD department has prioritised social security pensions, special education and research, advanced rehabilitation centres, survey of children with disabilities and home for the mentally ill. 
 

