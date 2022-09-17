Home States Odisha

Collector inspects embankment after local protest in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: After the protest meeting conducted by members of Belabhumi Upakula Surakhya Manch of Erasama block demanding construction of permanent embankment along the Siali sea beach, Jagatsinghpur Collector Parul Patwari on Friday visited the area to examine the situation there.

Locals allege that the soil along the 30 km stretch between Hawakhana to Siali was badly eroded but nothing has been done by the government for erection of embankments because of which villagers of Kalabedi, Silai, Padampur and nearby panchayats like Gadbishnupur, Janakadeipur, Nardia and Goda are spending sleepless nights. About 450 metre of their habitation was submerged under the sea.

Also, the watch tower constructed by the Tourism department some 10 years back is reportedly under threat as the tidal ingress has eaten the foundation. Reportedly, last year the tidal waters had created around four breaches near Kalabedi on the embankments along the Siali beach but nothing was done to repair them. Although sandbags were laid and bamboo fences erected, those served as temporary relief. On the other hand, since the CRZ norms envisages no permanent construction of saline embankments within 500 metre of the sea shore, the Water Resources department erects bamboo fences and packs sandbags along the shores every year, as temporary protection from the sea.

Sarpanch of Padmapur panchayat Prativarani Patra informed, “if immediate measures are not taken to protect against sea erosion or  erection of saline embankments, we will intensify the stir to fulfil our demands.”After examining the situation, Patwari assured the villagers that the administration will come up with a solution soon.

