Married man weds in police outpost, SI in soup

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A sub-inspector (SI) has landed in a controversy for allegedly facilitating the wedding of a married man and his lover inside Borda police outpost in Kalahandi district. The SI was identified as Tunu Sethi. The incident took place on Wednesday but came to light after a video of the couple exchanging garlands in the police outpost went viral on social media. Sources said 32-year-old Santosh Panigrahi of Sapsilet village had married Shraddhanjali in 2018. The couple has a child and Shraddhanjali is now pregnant. However, Santosh started having an affair with a tribal woman and eloped with her following which Sradhanjali reported the matter in Borda outpost. Subsequently, Sradhanjali’s family members traced Santosh and his lover in Kantabanji and handed them over to Borda police. Outpost in-charge Sethi reportedly assured them of taking needful action. However, Santosh and his lover exchanged garlands in the outpost allegedly in presence of SI Sethi and some other police personnel. SP Abhilash G said the matter will be investigated and appropriate action taken.