Odisha man held for cheating 40 BEd aspirants

He was produced in the local court on Friday and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected,  IIC Dharmasala Police Station RK Tripathy said.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Dharmasala police on Friday arrested a man from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on charges of cheating around 40 students on pretext of facilitating their BEd admissions in an AP university. The accused has been identified as Abhijit Das, a resident of  Kanipatia village.

Das was absconding from the area since the duped students filed a complaint against him with the Dharmasala police on July 22, 2022. Getting a tip off, police conducted a raid on a rented house in Andhra Pradesh and managed to catch him on Thursday. He was produced in the local court on Friday and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected,  IIC Dharmasala Police Station RK Tripathy said.

The accused had reportedly promised to admit students in the programme and also help them pass the BEd examinations. Apart from taking their HSC, Plus Two and Plus Three certificates for admission purposes, Das had also collected `20,000 from each student who opted for the course. At least 40 students from Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack and Jajpur have been duped by the accused for the admission.

In the second week of July this year, the BEd aspirants were asked by the agent to go to AP to take the semester exam scheduled to start from July 21. Das reportedly asked the students to wait for him at Jaraka bus stand as they were supposed to take the train to AP from Bhubaneswar on July 19, 2022. The students waited for Das from morning 7 am to 7 pm on the day but Das did not come The students got suspicious when they tried to contact him on the phone which was  switched off. The students then suspected foul play and with no option left they filed a police complaint.

