Odisha student crushed under school gate, another by crane

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/JHARSUGUDA : In a shocking incident, a class five student of Bichikote Upper Primary School in Padmapur block of Rayagada district was killed after the iron gates of the school fell on her on Friday. The deceased identified as Ahuti Sabar was going to the toilet along with a few other students when the gate suddenly collapsed on her.

Though she was immediately taken to Padmapur CHC and later shifted to Gunupur SDH, she succumbed during treatment. After the death, a pall of gloom descended on the village even as residents created ruckus near the school demanding an inquiry into the incident. However, after administration authorities intervened, the irate mob was pacified.

In Jharsuguda, a 16-year-old girl Liza Dhurba from Zamindarpara was crushed by a fast-moving hydra crane on the district headquarters hospital (DHH) Road on Friday while she was on way to school riding a cycle. After the accident, a crowd of angry locals blocked the DHH road demanding a complete ban on plying of heavy vehicles and repair of the road immediately.

Upon receiving information, SDPO Jharsuguda Nirmal Mohapatra and other officers reached the spot and tried to convince the agitators, who blocked the road for about six hours.Mohapatra said the vehicle has been seized and driver taken into custody.

Aggrieved locals have been protesting plying of heavy vehicles on the road that become the reason of accidents often. These vehicles coming from Keonjhar and Sundargarh take the DHH road which in itself is in dilapidated condition. Besides, the alternate road via the new bus stand and Malimunda is also incomplete, so the vehicles cannot be diverted to that route, villagers rued.

