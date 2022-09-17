Home States Odisha

PPA receives 1st consignment of Ammonium nitrate

The cargo handled by Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL),  arranged the dispatch of the shipload from the hook point.

Published: 17th September 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Ammonium nitrate used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

Image of Ammonium nitrate used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Hyderabad-based importer IDL Explosives Ltd, for the first time ferried as many as 8,482 bags comprising 7,634 metric tonnes of Ammonium nitrate - fertiliser grade, through Paradip Port by the vessel MV Rainbow Symphony.

The cargo handled by Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL),  arranged the dispatch of the shipload from the hook point. It will be dispatched to different factories of IDL - Rourkela, Singrauli, Rajarappa and Dhanbad.
The ship set sail from the cargo port on August 7, 2022 and arrived at Paradip on September 2. The vessel berthed at the port on Friday after compliance of the standard operating procedures as prescribed by Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), a Government of India body for promotion of industry and internal trade.

General manager (commercial) of OSL Group Harihar Dash said, “Successful handling of the first vessel will attract other importers of Ammonium nitrate to transport more consignments through Paradip port which will not only help the dock but will also benefit the local truck owners who will be getting continuous work of transporting cargo to various destinations within and outside the state.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paradip Port Orissa Stevedores Ltd PESO
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp