PPA receives 1st consignment of Ammonium nitrate

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Hyderabad-based importer IDL Explosives Ltd, for the first time ferried as many as 8,482 bags comprising 7,634 metric tonnes of Ammonium nitrate - fertiliser grade, through Paradip Port by the vessel MV Rainbow Symphony.

The cargo handled by Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL), arranged the dispatch of the shipload from the hook point. It will be dispatched to different factories of IDL - Rourkela, Singrauli, Rajarappa and Dhanbad.

The ship set sail from the cargo port on August 7, 2022 and arrived at Paradip on September 2. The vessel berthed at the port on Friday after compliance of the standard operating procedures as prescribed by Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), a Government of India body for promotion of industry and internal trade.

General manager (commercial) of OSL Group Harihar Dash said, “Successful handling of the first vessel will attract other importers of Ammonium nitrate to transport more consignments through Paradip port which will not only help the dock but will also benefit the local truck owners who will be getting continuous work of transporting cargo to various destinations within and outside the state.”

PARADIP: Hyderabad-based importer IDL Explosives Ltd, for the first time ferried as many as 8,482 bags comprising 7,634 metric tonnes of Ammonium nitrate - fertiliser grade, through Paradip Port by the vessel MV Rainbow Symphony. The cargo handled by Orissa Stevedores Ltd (OSL), arranged the dispatch of the shipload from the hook point. It will be dispatched to different factories of IDL - Rourkela, Singrauli, Rajarappa and Dhanbad. The ship set sail from the cargo port on August 7, 2022 and arrived at Paradip on September 2. The vessel berthed at the port on Friday after compliance of the standard operating procedures as prescribed by Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO), a Government of India body for promotion of industry and internal trade. General manager (commercial) of OSL Group Harihar Dash said, “Successful handling of the first vessel will attract other importers of Ammonium nitrate to transport more consignments through Paradip port which will not only help the dock but will also benefit the local truck owners who will be getting continuous work of transporting cargo to various destinations within and outside the state.”