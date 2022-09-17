Seven arrested in Odisha for ransacking police station

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Seven persons including two women were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly assaulting cops and ransacking Adava police station in Gajapati’s Mohana on September 13.

Accusing the cops of falsely implicating a local youth in ganja smuggling case, hundreds of villagers had ransacked Adava police station and even assaulted around eight policemen. Following the incident, a case was registered against 300 persons.

SDPO of R Udayagiri Dilip Nayak said basing on the CCTV footage, police prepared a list of the accused. “We nabbed the seven accused from Chandragiri market.”The rest accused involved in the incident would be arrested soon, he added.

BERHAMPUR: Seven persons including two women were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly assaulting cops and ransacking Adava police station in Gajapati’s Mohana on September 13. Accusing the cops of falsely implicating a local youth in ganja smuggling case, hundreds of villagers had ransacked Adava police station and even assaulted around eight policemen. Following the incident, a case was registered against 300 persons. SDPO of R Udayagiri Dilip Nayak said basing on the CCTV footage, police prepared a list of the accused. “We nabbed the seven accused from Chandragiri market.”The rest accused involved in the incident would be arrested soon, he added.