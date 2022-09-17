Home States Odisha

Students and parents lock school over teacher crunch in Odisha 

Demanding appointment of more teachers, students and their parents locked Sushree Devi High School at Kalikapur village in Rajkanika block here on Friday.

Published: 17th September 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Protesting the teacher shortage, the students along with their guardians also staged dharna in front of the school’s main gate.

Protesting the teacher shortage, the students along with their guardians also staged dharna in front of the school’s main gate.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Demanding appointment of more teachers, students and their parents locked Sushree Devi High School at Kalikapur village in Rajkanika block here on Friday. The school is being reportedly run by only two teachers, against the sanctioned strength of six, since January, 2022. At least 110 students from Class VI to X are enrolled in the school.

Protesting the teacher shortage, the students along with their guardians also staged dharna in front of the school’s main gate. A guardian, Anusaya Rout alleged that only two teachers are handling over 110 students for around nine months. “The shortage of teachers is affecting the quality of education in the school. Our repeated requests to the authorities concerned to address the issue have fallen on deaf ears,” said Rout.

The agitating parents further alleged that the school has no proper toilet facility due to which students, especially girls, are facing a lot of problems. “Girl students are forced to use the open space as the two dirty toilets have no water connection. The authorities should immediately fill up the vacant teacher posts and build proper toilets in the school,” said Sitarani Jena, mother of a girl student. Protest will be intensified if the demands are not met soon, she added.

Contacted, additional block education officer of Rajkanika Kailash Chandra Sahoo said, “I have informed the district education office about today’s protest. We will take steps to appoint more teachers in the school soon. The authorities had constructed two toilets in the school five years back. But the toilets have no water connection. We will make provision of water supply soon.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anusaya Rout Dharna Sushree Devi High School
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp