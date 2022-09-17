Youths in Odisha gherao RDC office demanding employment

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Demanding employment in industries of the State, members of ‘Youth For Action’ gheraoed the office of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Northern Division (RDC, ND) following a rally here on Friday. The agitators also jostled with the police when they were restrained while trying to barge into the office of the RDC, ND to submit a memorandum over the issue. However, later, the Secretary to the RDC received the memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from the agitators. As per the memorandum, in the last 20 years, Odisha government signed 200 MoUs with various firms like steel, aluminium, thermal power and petrochemicals. The MoUs were to absorb at least 90 per cent of the total unskilled and semi-skilled workers for the firms from Odisha. However, the government has failed to implement the MoUs and the number of local people in the industries is less than 10 per cent. Working president of the organisation Sujit Singh said, “We demand the government to enforce a law to reserve 80 per cent employment for Odias in the industries.”