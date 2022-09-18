700 Maoist supporters surrender in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a huge setback to the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, over 700 of its supporters including more than 300 militia surrendered before South Western Range DIG Rajesh Pandit, Koraput BSF DIG Madan Lal and SP Nitesh Wadhwani at Andrahal in Bonda Hill on Saturday.

Of the 300 militias who surrendered, 13 are from Andhra Pradesh. The surrendered supporters and militias are from Bhajaguda, Biseiguda, Khalguda, Patraput, Ondeipadar, Sambalpur and Sindhiput villages in Andrahal panchayat of Khairput block in Malkangiri district and Padalput, Kusumput, Matamput and Jodigumma villages of Rangbel panchayat of Alluri Sitharam Raju district in Andhra Pradesh.

The Maoist supporters used to assist the rebels who were involved in killing of security forces and civilians. They also provided logistics support to the rebels, police said. The surrendered militias and supporters burnt the dress materials and effigies of Maoists and shouted ‘Maobadi Murdabad Ama Sarkar Zindabad’ slogan before officials and media persons.

A series of development works like construction of new roads, bridges, medical facilities, installation of mobile towers, project to supply drinking water and electricity to all the houses are being implemented in the area. “The works motivated them to bid farewell to Maoist outfit and join the mainstream,” said Wadhwani adding many more people will join the mainstream soon. Earlier in June this year, 50 active hardcore Maoist supporters had surrendered before the DGP.

