Anandpur barrage in Odisha of little use to farmers after two years

Irrigation is yet to start due to the incomplete left and right canals

Published: 18th September 2022

By Debashis Mishra
Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Anandpur barrage over Baitarani river, built at a cost of Rs 475 crore, is of little use to farmers of the region. Inaugurated more than two years back, the mega project continues to be incomplete in various components with irrigation yet to commence. The project envisages irrigation of cultivated land in Hatadihi, Anandpur and Ghasipura blocks of Keonjhar district and Oupada, Nilagiri, Bahanaga, Balasore Sadar, Remuna and Soro of Balasore. 

The left canal of the barrage targets to irrigate 53,800 ha land in Balasore and Bhadrak districts. Similarly, the right canal irrigates 5,000 ha land in Keonjhar district. However, irrigation is yet to start due to the incomplete left and right canals. On January 31 2020, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the project.

Construction of Anandpur barrage started in 2009 after the CM laid the foundation stone of the project. The barrage with 33 gates is 490 metre long and has water storage capacity of 350 lakh cubic metre. Sources said work on the left canal is underway while that of the right canal is yet to start. The left canal work was mired in land acquisition problems. 

However, due to change in the river’s course after the construction of the barrage on Baitarani River, flood water is entering villages of Khaparakhal, Nandanpur, Santisahi and Dehuri Sahi of Anandpur.That’s why road packing work along 2,500 metre stretch is underway for protection of the river embankment. Locals said there is a need to pack the remaining 1,400 metre as due to lack of repair, the river bank is collapsing. Similarly, protection of the upper part of the barrage at Biragobindpur and Dhakotha is also required.

Due to lack of maintenance and repair, sources pointed out, surface of the barrage has gradually deteriorated. The Water Resources department is repairing the upper part of Anandapur barrage and the roads on both sides at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. Currently, the work is underway. 

Contacted, chief engineer of Anandpur Integrated Barrage Project Kishore Kumar Kar said the canal work is being taken up on war-footing and will be completed by end of this year. After completion of work, irrigation water will be released from the canals.

