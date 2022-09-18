Home States Odisha

Civil supplies assistant held in Odisha for bungling PDS rice worth Rs 10 lakh

Sources said some rice millers of Jeypore, Kundra, Digapur and other nearby areas are reportedly hand in glove with the civil supplies employees for nefarious activities. 

Published: 18th September 2022 04:53 AM

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Blowing the lid off a major irregularity in connection with misappropriation of PDS rice, Jeypore police arrested Banuaguda Civil Supplies sales assistant on Saturday and forwarded him to SDJM court. The sales man Daitari Harijan is alleged to have bungled a whopping 497 quintal rice worth about Rs 10 lakh from Banuaguda panchayat  godown  under Kundra block in Koraput district. 

According to sources, a few days back the block officials of Kundra had reviewed the PDS beneficiaries scheme in Banuaguda panchayat and found some irregularities in rice stock managed by the assistant who was on adhoc posting. Immediately, the block development officer along with local civil supplies inspector rushed to the panchayat office and detected 497 quintal rice missing from the stocks and asked the assistant to explain. But, Harijan clarified that the rice was stolen and he had no knowledge about the missing stock. 

On Thursday, the panchayat executive officer of Banuaguda lodged an FIR at Kundra Police station on the matter and Kundra police began investigating. After two days, police could find the details of the missing stock from the local rice traders and panchayat staff.On Saturday, three persons including Harijan were detained and interrogated. 

Jeypore SDPO Arun Abhishek Behera who has been supervising the case had informed that three persons were detained and inquiry was on. Later on the day Harijan was arrested and seized 10 bags of rice, 20 empty rice bags, an autorickshaw and a phone from his possession.

Sources said some rice millers of Jeypore, Kundra, Digapur and other nearby areas are reportedly hand in glove with the civil supplies employees for nefarious activities.Earlier, in the last month about 58 bags rice under NFSA meant for PDS beneficiaries was stolen from B Singpur panchayat godown under Borrigumma block in Koraput district. 
 

