CM Naveen Patnaik seeks inclusion of 160 communities in State ST list

CM wrote to Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to take up the matter urgently

Published: 18th September 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged the Centre to consider an over four decade-old proposal of the State government for inclusion of more than 160 communities in the scheduled tribe (ST) list of Odisha. The demand of the Chief Minister came close on the Wednesday decision of the Union Cabinet for inclusion of some castes of Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in the list of scheduled tribes.

“Since 1978 onward, Odisha government has recommended more than 160 communities for their inclusion in the ST list of the State with the approval of Tribal Advisory Council. Because of the delay in their inclusion in the ST list, all these 160 plus communities of the State are becoming victims of historical injustice,” Patnaik said in a letter to Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Friday.

Among the communities recommended by the State government some are new entries while others are sub-tribes/subsets, synonyms and phonetic variations of the existing ST communities residing in different parts of the State. These people are being deprived of benefits though they have the same characteristics as their respective notified STs, the Chief Minister said.

“I am given to understand that a task force under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs had recommended nine proposals from Odisha as priority cases for inclusion in the ST list of the State in the year 2014, but the same is yet to be notified in the Presidential Order,” Patnaik said in the letter.

The Chief Minister requested Munda to look into the long pending matter and expedite the scheduling of the left out communities to deliver social justice to them in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of India. Mentioning the dates on which he had written to the Ministry, Patnaik said since 2011 onward a number of communications have been made on this sensitive matter but without any action. He requested Munda for urgent action for addressing the long standing pending matter to deliver justice to the communities who are waiting for decades to get their grievances redressed.

