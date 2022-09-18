Home States Odisha

CM Patnaik nod to VSSUT transformation plan

The Chief Minister, chairing a high-level meeting, directed to complete the construction of all smart classrooms within three months.

Published: 18th September 2022 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday approved a master plan for transformation of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) into a centre of excellence.As per the master plan, the State government will invest Rs 2,000 crore in phases to create infrastructure to accommodate 10,864 students in different disciplines. Currently, 2,849 students are pursuing studies in various engineering and humanities streams.

It has been planned to develop the premier institute to a multi-disciplinary engineering and research university by 2030. It will be on par with the premier engineering institutes of the country like IITs and NITs.There are plans to have seven schools including School of Engineering, Skill Development Centre, School of Medical Technology and School of Basic Science. As many as 24 engineering programmes, more than 14 departments and 27 centres of excellence will be established in the seven schools. Each school will have classrooms, laboratories, professors’ chambers and galleries. State-of-the-art research centres and laboratory facilities will be available in all schools.

The Chief Minister, chairing a high-level meeting, directed to complete the construction of all smart classrooms within three months. Required repair works of hostels and other buildings will be completed as early as possible and authorities concerned have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the institution. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Industries and Skill Development Principal Secretary Hemanta Sharma and Secretary to CM V K Pandian were present at the meeting.

