Four arrested for cheating youths in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Paralakhemundi police in Gajapati district on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly cheating unemployed youths promising them jobs in the Indian Navy. SDPO RK Pati said the accused, R Binod Kumar (27), B Rakesh (21), K Srikant (29) and K Sushant (31) of Rayagada district were arrested from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

They used to pose as Navy officials to lure the youths and demanded `4 to `5 lakh each from them. Basing on a complaint filed by one Asish Pradhan of Paralakhemundi, a case was registered on July 22 this year. A few more youths later brought the matter to the notice of police alleging they were duped of `17 lakh by the accused. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Paralakhemundi police led by IIC BN Swain rushed to Visakhapatnam and arrested the accused.

BERHAMPUR: Paralakhemundi police in Gajapati district on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly cheating unemployed youths promising them jobs in the Indian Navy. SDPO RK Pati said the accused, R Binod Kumar (27), B Rakesh (21), K Srikant (29) and K Sushant (31) of Rayagada district were arrested from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. They used to pose as Navy officials to lure the youths and demanded `4 to `5 lakh each from them. Basing on a complaint filed by one Asish Pradhan of Paralakhemundi, a case was registered on July 22 this year. A few more youths later brought the matter to the notice of police alleging they were duped of `17 lakh by the accused. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Paralakhemundi police led by IIC BN Swain rushed to Visakhapatnam and arrested the accused.