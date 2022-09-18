Home States Odisha

Governor RN Ravi releases memoirs of ex-Governor of Odisha

In his acceptance address, Rajendran recalled his close association as an IAS officer with former Chief Minister K Kamaraj.

Published: 18th September 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Saturday released the book Manam Niraintha Makkal Sevai, authored by former Governor of Odisha MM Rajendran. It is the Tamil translation of his book Service Uninterrupted, a compilation of memoirs of Rajendran during his career as a civil servant as well as during his gubernatorial position. Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI, received the first copy. 

In his acceptance address, Rajendran recalled his close association as an IAS officer with former Chief Minister K Kamaraj. Rajendran, in his book, recalled his encounter with the destruction caused by the 1964 cyclone in Dhanushkodi when he was Ramanathapuram Collector. He speaks about how this gave him first-hand knowledge of such natural disasters and the rehabilitation activities to be taken by the district administration. 

N Ram, director, The Hindu Publishing Group; retired judge TN Vallinayagam; Sumangali Rajendran Jayakar, director, International Initiatives, Le Tourneau University (USA); Cheyon, the publisher of the book; and Dr M Ponnavaikko, former vice-chancellor, Bharathidasan University, were among those who spoke about the contributions of Rajendran to the society as a civil servant and Governor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp