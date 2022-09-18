Governor RN Ravi releases memoirs of ex-Governor of Odisha

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Saturday released the book Manam Niraintha Makkal Sevai, authored by former Governor of Odisha MM Rajendran. It is the Tamil translation of his book Service Uninterrupted, a compilation of memoirs of Rajendran during his career as a civil servant as well as during his gubernatorial position. Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI, received the first copy.

In his acceptance address, Rajendran recalled his close association as an IAS officer with former Chief Minister K Kamaraj. Rajendran, in his book, recalled his encounter with the destruction caused by the 1964 cyclone in Dhanushkodi when he was Ramanathapuram Collector. He speaks about how this gave him first-hand knowledge of such natural disasters and the rehabilitation activities to be taken by the district administration.

N Ram, director, The Hindu Publishing Group; retired judge TN Vallinayagam; Sumangali Rajendran Jayakar, director, International Initiatives, Le Tourneau University (USA); Cheyon, the publisher of the book; and Dr M Ponnavaikko, former vice-chancellor, Bharathidasan University, were among those who spoke about the contributions of Rajendran to the society as a civil servant and Governor.

