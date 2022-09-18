Kendrapara man fights off crocodile, survives

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 45-year-old man of Pattamundai block fought off a crocodile and pulled himself out of the jaws of death on Saturday morning. The incident happened when he was taking bath in Brahmani river. The victim, Babruvahana Bhuyan, is now recovering from his injuries at the district headquarters hospital in Kendrapara.

A vegetable shop owner, Bhuyan said he was bathing in the river ghat when the crocodile suddenly appeared and attacked his legs. “I began screaming and pricked its eyes with my fingers after which the reptile loosened its grip, enabling me to escape,” he recounted. The crocodile was about eight feet long.

This is the tenth crocodile attack reported this year. Earlier in May, a 54-year-old woman Janaki Jena was killed while she was washing utensils on the river banks. Two others Shiv Prasad Behera (40) and Budhiram Mallick (56) met with a similar fate after they succumbed to crocodile attacks in May and June respectively.

Divisional forest officer in-charge of Bhitarkanika Adhir Behera said villagers living near the shoreline areas have been warned not to venture into the rivers and creeks of Bhitarkanika and its surrounding areas as they are infested with around 1,800 estuarine crocodiles.

“To prevent such incidents, the Forest and Environment department has also barricaded around 75 river ghats around the national park,” he said adding, the locals have been asked not to go beyond the barricaded areas. As per the January 2022 census, presently, there are 1,784 saltwater crocodiles in the Bhitarkanika river system.

