Legal profession noble, upholds civil rights: Chief Justice of India

Says several founders of Constituent Assembly were lawyers

CUTTACK: The legal profession is a noble profession that has been one of the frontrunners in teaching civil rights and liberties and raising voices against any kind of injustice, said Chief Justice of India UU Lalit at the 9th annual convocation of National Law University, Odisha (NLUO) here on Saturday. The Chief Justice, who is also the Visitor of NLUO, said several freedom fighters and founders of the Constituent Assembly were lawyers. The students graduating from the university must be torchbearers as the society is looking forward to their contribution. 

“Legal professionals must be passionate towards their work and immerse themselves completely to deliver to the best of their abilities. They must also be compassionate towards their fellow countrymen,” he said. 

Sharing his wisdom gathered over a career spanning 38 years, the Chief Justice said legal aid work in the country is a bit neglected. He encouraged students to focus more on legal aid as it will provide them an opportunity to give back to the society by implementing what they learnt at law school. “Adopt a code of conduct that will benefit your fellow citizens” advised the CJI while encouraging students to join judicial service, as it is one of the most promising and satisfying experiences.

Presiding over the convocation, Justice MR Shah of Supreme Court and Visitor’s Nominee, NLUO, congratulated the graduating students and advised them to apply the acquired knowledge effectively and participate in nation building.

“Treat failures as stepping stones for success. Those who wish to join litigation should be thorough in preparation, presentation and perfection. Those who wish to join judiciary or corporate firms should uphold their ethics and not compromise on them,” said Justice Shah.

In his address, Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud said the graduating students have learnt the craft, information and knowledge of law. “Law as a discipline brings us reason and dialogue. It challenges tyranny and arbitrariness. Law is a vital element in our society because society can be stable so long as law can encourage inclusion, pluralism, respecting each other’s views accepting each other,” he said. 

NLUO Vice Chancellor Prof Ved Kumari highlighted the activities of the university in the year 2021. She said the university will celebrate 2023 as the ‘Year of Child Rights, Child Welfare and Child Wellbeing’.
Chief Justice of Orissa High Court and Chancellor of the University S Muralidhar conferred degrees on the graduating students. As many as 172 graduates were given degrees at the convocation. This apart, four doctorate and 38 LLM degrees along with 22 gold medals were given away on the occasion. 

