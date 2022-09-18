Odisha man kills friend for making bizzare claims

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Rajasthan native allegedly murdered his 38-year-old close friend over his whim to maintain illicit relationship with the latter’s wife. The accused, Bakshish Singh Mehera (35) of Jaipur district who works as a driver in the city along with his friend G Eswar Rao were reportedly consuming alcohol on the banks of Mill Pokhari river in Jatni on Wednesday.

Rao expressed his desire to keep illegal relationship with Mehera’s wife following which a heated exchange broke out between them. Rao, a barber, was carrying a blade in his pocket. Enraged over the incident, Mehera took out the blade from Rao’s pocket and slit his throat with it. When Rao collapsed, Mehera hit his head with a huge stone killing him on the spot. The accused used Rao’s mobile phone, contacted his family and claimed he had lost consciousness under the influence of alcohol.

