Home States Odisha

OHPC gets CWC approval  for Indravati pump project

Apart from Upper Indravati PSP, CWC clearance is sought for 500 MW Balimela PSP in Malkangiri district and 300 MW Upper Kolab PSP in Koraput district.

Published: 18th September 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Indravati reservoir (Photo | EPS)

Indravati reservoir (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 600 MW Upper Indravati pump storage project has obtained inter-State clearance from Central Water Commission (CWC) under Ministry of Jal Shakti on September 13, 2022.The proposal will now be submitted before Central Electricity Authority (CEA) seeking techno-economic clearance (TEC) after which a detailed project report will be finalised for its execution.

The project located in Kalahandi district has a total installed capacity of 600 MW. It has four specially designed turbines with generation capacity of 150 MW each. The project will provide 1,040 million units of electricity per annum to the Odisha grid.

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) officials said the best part of the project is that there was hardly any displacement involved. The project will create opportunities for local employment generation and provide the much-needed impetus to the local economy.

Clearance of the project by Central Water Commission will expedite the project implementation process. OHPC is committed to contribute towards achieving the goal set in COP26 for a clean, green and sustainable energy ecosystem, they said.

The gold rated OHPC has been engaged in investigation, planning, coordination and erection of three large-scale pump storage projects (PSP). Apart from Upper Indravati PSP, CWC clearance is sought for 500 MW Balimela PSP in Malkangiri district and 300 MW Upper Kolab PSP in Koraput district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp