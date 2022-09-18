OHPC gets CWC approval  for Indravati pump project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 600 MW Upper Indravati pump storage project has obtained inter-State clearance from Central Water Commission (CWC) under Ministry of Jal Shakti on September 13, 2022.The proposal will now be submitted before Central Electricity Authority (CEA) seeking techno-economic clearance (TEC) after which a detailed project report will be finalised for its execution.

The project located in Kalahandi district has a total installed capacity of 600 MW. It has four specially designed turbines with generation capacity of 150 MW each. The project will provide 1,040 million units of electricity per annum to the Odisha grid.

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) officials said the best part of the project is that there was hardly any displacement involved. The project will create opportunities for local employment generation and provide the much-needed impetus to the local economy.

Clearance of the project by Central Water Commission will expedite the project implementation process. OHPC is committed to contribute towards achieving the goal set in COP26 for a clean, green and sustainable energy ecosystem, they said.

The gold rated OHPC has been engaged in investigation, planning, coordination and erection of three large-scale pump storage projects (PSP). Apart from Upper Indravati PSP, CWC clearance is sought for 500 MW Balimela PSP in Malkangiri district and 300 MW Upper Kolab PSP in Koraput district.

