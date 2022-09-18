Home States Odisha

Orissa HC has shown Indian judiciary a new direction: Chief Justice of India

The CJI stressed the importance of adopting technological advancements by judiciary as they have made the processes more transparent and seamless.

Published: 18th September 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit on Saturday lauded the e-initiatives taken by the Orissa High Court to make the justice delivery system more accessible, transparent and effective.Inaugurating 34 paperless courts in all 30 districts of the State, the CJI, who is also the Head of National Legal Services Authority, termed Orissa High Court’s efforts an example for others.  

“The underbelly of a court is the record room, which can be full of rats. It is a kind of physical torture for somebody who is in the job of a record keeper. The underbelly is now getting a different shape completely. The high court has shown the Indian judiciary new direction and new light. I wish this gets replicated in every court in the country,” the CJI added, while appreciating the voluntary efforts of the judicial officers for coming forward for paperless courts. 

The CJI stressed the importance of adopting technological advancements by judiciary as they have made the processes more transparent and seamless.Speaking about the evolution of IT in Indian judiciary as part of the celebration of 75th year of the high court, he said Covid-19 pandemic has taught the world to change, modernise and modulate. “Before that I never imagined that there could be filing from a small town straight away to the Supreme Court. Technological advancement has made it very easy. With paperless courts we will have a clean environment, easy accessibility and good communication techniques. The advantages are numerous,” he said.  

Justice DY Chandrachud, who heads the e-Committee of the Supreme Court, was also all praise for the e-initiatives of the Orissa High Court. Terming the court’s initiatives as ‘path breaking’ for the rest of India, he said about 75 lakh judgments of various high courts have been made available in the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) for easy access of lawyers and judges.  

Chief Justice S Muralidhar of Orissa High Court announced that all the judicial officers in the State would soon be provided with touch screen laptops to enable them to function paperless. Stressing the need of paperless courts for balancing the ecosystem, he said paperless courts in district judiciary is a significant milestone for the Indian judiciary.  A special postal cover and cancellation cachet along with six picture post cards featuring the high court were released by the CJI in presence of Chief Post Master General (Odisha Circle) Suvendu Kumar Swain on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp