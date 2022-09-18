Robbery gang busted, five held for looting microfinance employees in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Rairakhol police on Saturday busted a dacoit gang and arrested five persons for their involvement in robbing as many as six employees of a microfinance company in Rairakhol area between March and September this year.

The accused have been identified as Sunil Behera (37) of Budharaja area in Sambalpur city besides Ramesh Bhoi (32) of Amsarvata, Gangadhar Badi (35) of Jateisingha, Susanta Luha (28) of Kudapada and Kanhucharan Tandi (26) of Kamira villages, all in Subarnapur district. Police also seized three bikes, seven mobile phones and cash of Rs 12,000 besides few other incriminating articles from the possession of the accused.

According to police, on September 8 this year, development officer of a microfinance company, Arnapurna Private Limited of Naktideul Branch, Alok Sahu lodged a complaint with Naktideul police that three unidentified persons came in a bike and snatched Rs 40,750 from him at knife point while he was returning after collecting the money of the finance company from the SHGs at Chardaposhi village.

Following the complaint, police swung into action and recovered the bike used in the crime but the accused managed to flee.Subsequently, special teams were formed for investigation and the accused were arrested following raids at multiple places.

During interrogation, police came to know that the main accused of the incident, Ramesh Bhoi, was a former employee of Bharat Microfinance and he knew everything about the routes and collection by the staff members of the microfinance companies. He masterminded the plan who executed the robberies with the help of the other accomplices.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rairakhol, PK Meher said, the main accused Ramesh Bhoi along with Sunil Behera were following the staff members of the microfinance companies who collected the money and thereafter, they were calling their associates and committing the theft. Meher further said, apart from the robberies in Rairakhol, Bhoi and Behera are also involved in many such robbery cases of microfinance employees in Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Boudh districts.

