Home States Odisha

SPV soon for Vedanta’s mega aluminium park in Odisha

The aluminium park will be set up by a SPV incorporated jointly by Idco and Vedanta Ltd in which both would contribute equity.

Published: 18th September 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

Vedanta (File Photo | Reuters)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the buzz over Vedanta Ltd’s Rs 25,000 crore investment plan in Odisha, the group is all set to set up an aluminium park at Jharsuguda. A special purpose vehicle (SPV) would be created for development of the park at an investment of Rs 400 crore.

The park, initially approved by the State level single window clearance authority (SLSWCA) in 2010, was reportedly delayed due to land hurdles as a majority of the proposed land was dense forest. Sources said the Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (Idco) has identified an alternate site beyond dense forest at a distance of around five km from the smelter unit of Vedanta at Jharsuguda and accordingly Vedanta Limited has agreed to set up the park on the new location.

“Of the 257.17 acre of land initially proposed by Vedanta for the park, around 191 acre is dense forest and not feasible. This is the reason the proposal could not materialise. Another patch of land has been identified by the Jharsuguda administration to which both Idco and Vedanta have agreed,” said an official of Idco. 

The aluminium park will be set up by a SPV incorporated jointly by Idco and Vedanta Ltd in which both would contribute equity. While Idco has decided to contribute the equity in the form of land for setting up the park, Vedanta will contribute the initial equity for incorporation of the SPV and other funds for its development. The SPV would source funds from other sources including term loans. Additional project cost, if any, will be facilitated though term loan taken by the SPV.

Vedanta expects that the proposed aluminium park would envisage an economic value addition of around Rs 4,500 crore per year to the State with exchequer contribution of around Rs 2,721 crore.   The facility will benefit small and medium downstream enterprises, which can set up their manufacturing units and draw hot metal from Vedanta’s aluminium smelter to make their end-products.

The company has committed to supply 3 lakh metric tonne of molten aluminium (hot metal) to the downstream industries who shall set up their facilities in the proposed aluminium park. The proposed project would create around one lakh livelihood opportunities and outreach to more than four lakh people. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp