Suryakiran show leaves Puri residents in awe

The air show  is being organised in several cities across the country to motivate youths to take up a career in defence services, said  flight lieutenant and Suryakiran commentator Ridhima. 

Spectators enjoying the fly-past of Suryakiran team I Express

By Express News Service

PURI: Over two lakh spectators, on Saturday, gathered on Puri sea beach to enjoy the breathtaking formations of Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran team. People were also seen gathering on the roofs of hotels near the beach to watch the rehearsal of the team which began at 10.20 am and lasted 40 minutes.

The team displayed formations like composite nine, vertical charlie, diamond, barrel roll and arrow head on the nine Hawk MK 132 aircraft. One of the manoeuvres which involves the aircraft rising to a height at high speed before nosediving and rising again, left the spectators in awe. 

Subhendu Adhikari, a tourist who enjoyed the show along with his family from the roof of a hotel said, “I am fortunate to have witnessed the show and the rare act of our Air Force pilots’ bravery. My children enjoyed the show.” 

The air show  is being organised in several cities across the country to motivate youths to take up a career in defence services, said  flight lieutenant and Suryakiran commentator Ridhima. Collector Samarth Verma said visitors were allowed into blue flag beach without ticket but their presence on the beach was regulated. Suryakiran’s final show is on Sunday. However, the feasibility depends on the weather as the Met department has forecast rain. 

