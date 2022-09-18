Vigilance makes preliminary inquiry into quarry lease in Odisha

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: State Vigilance has started a preliminary inquiry into the leasing out of seven stone quarries in the district in favour of a businessman in violation of rules.There were allegations of irregularities in the lease of the stone quarries in favour of Ch Venu Gopal, owner of VG Granite at Peta under Motu tehsil of Malkangiri district in June last year.

Former Malkangiri Collector Yeddula Vijay had found himself at the centre of the controversy and was subsequently transferred.The Vigilance inquiry started following a direction by Lokayukta basing on a complaint filed by local advocate Nrusingh Charan Mohanty against Vijay along with Motu tehsildar, revenue inspector and the tender committee. Mohanty had alleged tender fixing on allotment of leases.

The probe into the incident was started by former RDC (South) after much hue and cry and later all the leases of the quarries were cancelled. Former Congress leader Pradeep Majhi, now in BJD, had accused Yeddula of impropriety in leasing out of quarries. He had said the then Collector had floated the tender for auction of seven stone quarries even as the tehsildars are empowered to do so.

The tender boxes in the Collector’s office were sealed on March 20 and during the proceedings, it was stated that they will be shifted to the treasury. However, Majhi alleged that the boxes were taken to the Collector’s residence where bid documents and quotations were changed to favour Venu Gopal. However, Vijay had refuted the charges levelled against him.

