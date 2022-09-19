3,000 truck owners stay off roads, coal supply hit

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Transportation of coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) in Hemgir block was completely paralysed on Sunday after truck operators went off roads demanding hike in the transportation cost. About 3,000 multi-axle trucks are involved in transport of about 1 million tonne coal per month. The strike cut off coal supply to major plants in Odisha as well as neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

At least half a million tonne coal goes to Jindal in Chhattisgarh, while another 4 lakh is procured by Vedanta, Bhusan, Aditya Aluminium and others in Jharsuguda. Besides, 1 lakh tonne is supplied to industries in Sundargarh district and other areas. The protesting truck owners under the banner of Sundargarh Coal Truckers’ Association (SCTA) remained firm on the decision that they would not return to work until a transport cost hike of Rs 140 per tonne of coal is levied.

Sundargarh Truck Owners’ Association (STOA), Bisthapith Truck Malik Sangh (BTMS) and others, too joined the day-long protest at Duduka near the MCL mines. The protest also gathered support from Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, MLA Kusum Tete, Talsara MLA Bhawani Shankar Bhoi and former Odisha Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader KC Patel.

STOA general secretary Ramani Ranjan Joshi said, despite an increase of 25 pc to 30 pc in the operational costs, the truck owners have still been continuing with the 2015-16 rates. “They have been running from pillar to post for the past one year, trying to draw attention of the district administration, MCL and transporters, towards the matter but to no avail,” he said.

Citing their demands as highly reasonable, Joshi further said this hike would help them earn at least around Rs 20,000 per month and sustain their families. “Even after investing lakhs of rupees, they are still bearing losses between Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month, he said adding that some are being compelled to sell their personal assets for the purpose.

The delegation, hopeful of an amicable solution, met Sundargarh Collector Parag Harshad Gavali on Sunday evening to discuss the matter.From 2015 onwards, with phasing out of low-capacity six-wheel trucks from coal transportation, the owners of six-wheel trucks procured multi-axle trucks making huge investment.

