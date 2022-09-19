Ekalabya Puraskar for cyclist Swasti Singh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust on Sunday announced that international cyclist from Odisha, Swasti Singh will be conferred with the 30th Ekalabya Puraskar for the year 2022. Swasti, who has bagged two golds and two silver medals at the national level, and has been credited with best individual brilliance from April 1 2020 to March 31 2022. She will receive a cash award of Rs 5 lakh along with a citation. Besides Singh, two other women footballers Pyari Xaxa and Shilanand Lakra will also be felicitated and will receive cash award of Rs 50,000 each. Ekalabya Puraskar was instituted by IMPaCT of IMFA, a leading Ferro Alloys producer, in the country, in 1993. Announcing the names of the award winners, chairperson of Ekalabya Puraskar Committee Baijayant Panda said, “IMPaCT has been in continuous pursuit to recognise and foster excellence in sports and literature. Ekalabya Puraskar is instituted to encourage and inspire young sportspersons to perform at national and international arena.”