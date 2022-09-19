Hermitage Museum styled gate at Jharpada

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The people of Capital City looking forward to celebrate Durga Puja after a gap of two years will get a chance to witness the replica of Russia’s Hermitage Museum.Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti said this year’s pandal gate design is on the line of St Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum, a popular tourist attraction. The gate’s height will be about 85 ft and width 150 ft. The medha’s height will be 20 feet and the idol 12 feet.

The Durga idol will be decorated with gold ornaments including the crown. The puja samiti said adequate arrangements will be made for convenience of the senior citizens and differently-abled.“About 300 volunteers equipped with walkie-talkies will be deployed at the pandal. As huge crowd is expected during the puja, some anti-socials may attempt to sneak in taking advantage of the rush,” said Jharpada Puja Samiti president Sikhar Chandra Jena.

“We have also planned to hold Ravan podi but are yet to receive the permission in this regard. All the guidelines issued by the authorities will be followed during the festivities,” Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti’s secretary Dharanidhara Jena, said.

