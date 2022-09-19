Home States Odisha

Hermitage Museum styled gate at Jharpada

The puja samiti said adequate arrangements will be made for convenience of the senior citizens and differently-abled.

Published: 19th September 2022 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The people of Capital City looking forward to celebrate Durga Puja after a gap of two years will get a chance to witness the replica of Russia’s Hermitage Museum.Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti said this year’s pandal gate design is on the line of St Petersburg’s Hermitage Museum, a popular tourist attraction. The gate’s height will be about 85 ft and width 150 ft. The medha’s height will be 20 feet and the idol 12 feet.

The Durga idol will be decorated with gold ornaments including the crown. The puja samiti said adequate arrangements will be made for convenience of the senior citizens and differently-abled.“About 300 volunteers equipped with walkie-talkies will be deployed at the pandal. As huge crowd is expected during the puja, some anti-socials may attempt to sneak in taking advantage of the rush,” said Jharpada Puja Samiti president Sikhar Chandra Jena.

“We have also planned to hold Ravan podi but are yet to receive the permission in this regard. All the guidelines issued by the authorities will be followed during the festivities,” Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti’s secretary Dharanidhara Jena, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp