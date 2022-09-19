Home States Odisha

‘Missing’ girl rescued from forest

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Bissamcuttack police in Rayagada district on Saturday rescued a girl from Biramaha village in Kotgarh who was reportedly missing since September 7. After the parents of the girl, identified as Rosalin Nayak, lodged a missing report, police registered a case. During the investigation, police came to know that the girl was in Biramaha.

Subsequently, a police team reached the village and found that the girl was with her lover in a forested area near a hill. Since the forest was dense and Maoist-infested, police walked around 15 km and rescued the girl. During interrogation, the girl reportedly told police that she was in love with the youth, identified as Pata Majhi, for a long time but did not inform her parents in fear.

Nayak’s statement was recorded in presence of a magistrate. Police called the parents of both the girl and the youth for discussion. Sources said after parents of the couple agreed for their marriage, police released the duo.

