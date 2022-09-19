Suryakiran team steals the show

By Express News Service

PURI: The Puri beach came alive with the roars of Hawk MK 132 aircraft of Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran team which enthralled people with breathtaking aerobatics on Sunday.Pilots of the team’s nine aircraft tested the machines to their limits by flying in formations like arrowhead, barrel roll and upside down. In one of the formations, an aircraft flew low at high speed which was the highlight of the show. The aircraft used by the team are manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which showcased the prowess of indigenous machinery.

Initially, a cloud of uncertainty hung over the show as the weatherman had forecast rain on the day. But to the delight of Puri residents, the skies became clear and the show began at 10.20 am. The entire stretch of the beach was chock-a-block with people even enjoying it from the roofs of hotels.

The air show is being organised in several cities across the country to motivate youths to take up a career in defence services, said flight lieutenant and Suryakiran commentator Ridhima.Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Sports and Culture Minister Tusarkanti Behera, IGP Narsingh Bhol, Puri Collector Samarth Verma, Air Commodores Ran Singh and Rabindra Rawat were present.

PURI: The Puri beach came alive with the roars of Hawk MK 132 aircraft of Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran team which enthralled people with breathtaking aerobatics on Sunday.Pilots of the team’s nine aircraft tested the machines to their limits by flying in formations like arrowhead, barrel roll and upside down. In one of the formations, an aircraft flew low at high speed which was the highlight of the show. The aircraft used by the team are manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which showcased the prowess of indigenous machinery. Initially, a cloud of uncertainty hung over the show as the weatherman had forecast rain on the day. But to the delight of Puri residents, the skies became clear and the show began at 10.20 am. The entire stretch of the beach was chock-a-block with people even enjoying it from the roofs of hotels. The air show is being organised in several cities across the country to motivate youths to take up a career in defence services, said flight lieutenant and Suryakiran commentator Ridhima.Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Sports and Culture Minister Tusarkanti Behera, IGP Narsingh Bhol, Puri Collector Samarth Verma, Air Commodores Ran Singh and Rabindra Rawat were present.