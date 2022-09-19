Home States Odisha

Works department to repair MKCG MCH ceiling

In order to hand over the building to the authorities, the construction firm reportedly completed the pending works hurriedly.

Published: 19th September 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) at Berhampur.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Works department has been entrusted with the task of renovating the ceilings of several buildings in MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) which has witnessed a series of mishaps recently. Assistant superintendent of the MCH Dr Kiran Patnaik said ceiling work in the super-speciality block and other buildings will start in a day or two.

Following a fire mishap on August 26, ceiling slabs collapsed at three different places of the super-speciality block. An expert committee of the Works department had visited the block on September 11 to inspect the damaged ceilings.  

Patnaik said after the committee submitted its report, a meeting was convened by Dean Prof Abanikanta Mishra. Weak points were identified on different floors and it was decided that the ceiling at these places will be replaced with plastic waterproof material. It is expected that the work will be completed within two weeks.

On September 8, a number of ceiling slabs had collapsed on the fifth floor of the super-speciality block reportedly due to the fire mishap in the operation theatre (OT) of Urology department on August 26. Ceiling came down on the third floor of the same building the next day.  

The five-storey super-speciality building was constructed by L&T at a cost of around `150 crore under Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. It became operational last year.

Sources said in 2020, a building was required for setting up quarantine centre during the first Covid wave. The MCH authorities used the super-speciality block for the purpose though some works were still pending.

In order to hand over the building to the authorities, the construction firm reportedly completed the pending works hurriedly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Works department MKCG Medical College
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp