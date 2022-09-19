Works department to repair MKCG MCH ceiling

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Works department has been entrusted with the task of renovating the ceilings of several buildings in MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) which has witnessed a series of mishaps recently. Assistant superintendent of the MCH Dr Kiran Patnaik said ceiling work in the super-speciality block and other buildings will start in a day or two.

Following a fire mishap on August 26, ceiling slabs collapsed at three different places of the super-speciality block. An expert committee of the Works department had visited the block on September 11 to inspect the damaged ceilings.

Patnaik said after the committee submitted its report, a meeting was convened by Dean Prof Abanikanta Mishra. Weak points were identified on different floors and it was decided that the ceiling at these places will be replaced with plastic waterproof material. It is expected that the work will be completed within two weeks.

On September 8, a number of ceiling slabs had collapsed on the fifth floor of the super-speciality block reportedly due to the fire mishap in the operation theatre (OT) of Urology department on August 26. Ceiling came down on the third floor of the same building the next day.

The five-storey super-speciality building was constructed by L&T at a cost of around `150 crore under Prime Minister Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. It became operational last year.

Sources said in 2020, a building was required for setting up quarantine centre during the first Covid wave. The MCH authorities used the super-speciality block for the purpose though some works were still pending.

In order to hand over the building to the authorities, the construction firm reportedly completed the pending works hurriedly.

