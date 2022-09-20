Home States Odisha

Complex TIPSS procedure performed at Apollo Hospitals in Odisha

A team of doctors led by Dr Manas Ranjan Kar, senior consultant intervention radiologist, at Apollo Hospitals performed the complex procedure on the patient. 

Published: 20th September 2022 04:08 AM

Apollo Hospitals logo

Apollo Hospitals logo. (Photo | Apollo Hospitals)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first in the State, doctors in Apollo Hospitals here performed the Transjugular Intrahepatic Porto Systemic Shunt (TIPSS) successfully on a 43-year-old man suffering from liver cirrhosis with intractable ascites.

A team of doctors led by Dr Manas Ranjan Kar, senior consultant intervention radiologist, at Apollo Hospitals performed the complex procedure on the patient. The procedure was performed to create a direct channel between inflow portal vein that supplies blood to the liver and outflow hepatic vein that takes away blood from the liver to heart. It, however, was carried out without general anesthesia. 

The patient was under the supervision of senior consultant, gastroenterologist Dr Manoj Kumar Sahu, and consultant anaesthetist Dr Kadambini Parida and was discharged three days after the procedure was performed. COO and DMS Dr Alok Srivastava congratulated the team for successfully conducting the first TIPSS procedure in the State and said this will increase the scope in management of cirrhosis patients.

