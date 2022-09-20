Fake Telma-40 worth Rs three lakh seized from another agency in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Purighat police on Monday seized 1,350 strips of spurious Telma-40 medicine worth Rs 3 lakh from a city-based transport agency. 

Published: 20th September 2022

Cuttack Police carrying out verification during the raid on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Purighat police on Monday seized 1,350 strips of spurious Telma-40 medicine worth Rs 3 lakh from a city-based transport agency. 

DCP Pinak Mishra said Purighat IIC during the investigation into the spurious drug case, received information on Telma-40 medicines being stored with Tridev Express Cargo at Mahatab Road. 

The IIC placed a requisition with assistant drug controller, Cuttack Circle-I Dharmadev Puhan to accompany the police during a raid at the transport agency office to verify the medicines. A joint raid was conducted by police and drug control officials on the transport agency where the medicines were verified. During verification, the drugs available with the transport agency were found to be spurious. 

Further investigation revealed that seized drugs were sold by VR Drug Agency to Arihant Enterprises in Kolkata. Arihant Enterprises had returned the stock through the transport agency during the recall process initiated by Directorate of Drugs Control, Odisha. The spurious drugs could not be delivered as the accused Rahul Kyal is in judicial custody. Fake and spurious Telma-40 and Telma-AM mediworth Rs 20 lakh have been recalled since September 6, said Puhan.

