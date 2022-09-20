Headmaster transferred, teachers suspended for school hostel ‘mess’

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district administration has cracked the whip on teachers of Mariwada Ashram School after more than the students walked 20 km to meet Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh and complain about the ‘mess’ in their hostel recently.

District welfare officer Krupasindhu Behera said the Collector has suspended assistant teachers Ranjita Behera and Srikumar Dora while headmaster of the school Bhagban Nayak has been transferred to Badpada in Swabhiman Anchal of Chitrakonda block.

Similarly, assistant teacher Pradeep Sethi has been transferred to Mudulipada near Bonda Hill in Khairput block. More than 20 boarders of the school had complained to the Collector about several irregularities in their hostel. The students had accused the hostel superintendent of selling rice outside the school. The boarders had alleged that a teacher was engaging them in odd jobs in the school.

Behera said a team comprising the district education officer, panchayat officer and civil supplies officer will investigate into the allegations. Meanwhile, headmistress of Kolaganda Ashram School in Podia block Sabitri Mondal was suspended after two hostel inmates died of some unknown disease. Matron Manika Sikdar and Podia welfare extension officer Bharat Guru have been served show cause notice.

Similarly, lady cook-cum-attendant Jogi Madkami has been dismissed from service.



MALKANGIRI: The district administration has cracked the whip on teachers of Mariwada Ashram School after more than the students walked 20 km to meet Malkangiri Collector Vishal Singh and complain about the ‘mess’ in their hostel recently. District welfare officer Krupasindhu Behera said the Collector has suspended assistant teachers Ranjita Behera and Srikumar Dora while headmaster of the school Bhagban Nayak has been transferred to Badpada in Swabhiman Anchal of Chitrakonda block. Similarly, assistant teacher Pradeep Sethi has been transferred to Mudulipada near Bonda Hill in Khairput block. More than 20 boarders of the school had complained to the Collector about several irregularities in their hostel. The students had accused the hostel superintendent of selling rice outside the school. The boarders had alleged that a teacher was engaging them in odd jobs in the school. Behera said a team comprising the district education officer, panchayat officer and civil supplies officer will investigate into the allegations. Meanwhile, headmistress of Kolaganda Ashram School in Podia block Sabitri Mondal was suspended after two hostel inmates died of some unknown disease. Matron Manika Sikdar and Podia welfare extension officer Bharat Guru have been served show cause notice. Similarly, lady cook-cum-attendant Jogi Madkami has been dismissed from service.