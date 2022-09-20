Home States Odisha

Non-resident Odias’ date with the late Queen

A native of Begalapur village in Jagatsinghpur district, Dr Das was the first Odia to receive the coveted award.

Published: 20th September 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Das receiving the MBE from Queen Elizabeth-II in 1996

Dr Das receiving the MBE from Queen Elizabeth-II in 1996

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Late Queen Elizabeth-II, during her 70-year-long reign, never visited Odisha but met and lauded several non-resident Odias in London. One of them, Dr Bhagabat Charan Das had the honour of receiving the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) from the queen in 1996.

A native of Begalapur village in Jagatsinghpur district, Dr Das was the first Odia to receive the coveted award, said noted writer and painter Prafulla Mohanti, Das’ brother-in-law. Dr Das left for England in 1959 for higher studies and worked in different hospitals for National Health Service and joined Hope Hospital at Manchester as a consultant in elderly care.

After retirement, he devoted himself to building the Social Centre for the Asian Elderly, a first of its kind institution in Europe. His wife, Adarmoni, a poet and author of several books in Odia helped her husband in establishing the centre. 

While Dr Das passed away in 2010,  his wife breather her last last year in England. Mohanty, from Nanpur village of Jajpur district too met and interacted with the queen. “I had the privilege of meeting the Queen thrice in London. I presented her my book ‘My village and Life’ around 30 years back.

In 1982, a painting exhibition was organised in London by artists of India and NRIs for the visit of the then President of India Giani Zail Singh. Some of my paintings were exhibited at the exhibition. Queen Elizabeth-II visited the exhibition and praised my  paintings. I gifted her three of my paintings,” said Mohanti over telephone from London.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Queen Elizabeth-II Odisha non-resident Odias Bhagabat Charan Das
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp