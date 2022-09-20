Orissa HC adjourns hearing after govt fails to file reply on Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1954

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday could not proceed with a writ petition challenging amendment of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 as the State Law department failed to file a reply to notice issued six months ago.

The Court had fixed September 19 for hearing on the matter after the State government sought time to file a reply to the petition on May 17. But when the petition came up on Monday the State counsel sought more time to file the reply.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Chittaranjan Dash granted eight more weeks to the Law department to file the reply and fixed December 14 for hearing on the matter. Earlier, while issuing the notice on March 15 the court in an interim order had specified that all actions taken pursuant to amendment of Section 16 (2) of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1954 would be subject to the outcome of the writ petition. The petition filed by one Dilip Kumar Baral contended that amendment of Section 16 (2) of the Act gives more power to the temple managing committee at the cost of undermining the power of the State government.

Prior to amendment in January the section 16(2) of the Act stipulated that no immovable property taken possession by the temple committee may be leased out, mortgaged, sold, or otherwise alienated without the State government’s consent.

Accordingly, those in occupation or possession of temple land had to get approval of the State government (Law department) for sale, lease or mortgage it under the uniform policy. The amendment of the Act allowed those in possession of the temple land to get Patta (land record) in their names and further sale, transfer or mortgage the land as the process has been simplified.



