SCB drinking case: Show cause notice issued to service provider

The hospital also issued a show cause notice to the service provider through which Dash was engaged.

Published: 20th September 2022 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

SCB Medical College (File | Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities on Monday sought the termination of lift operator Santosh Kumar Dash who was found consuming liquor at the ticket counter of casualty trauma ward. 

The hospital also issued a show cause notice to the service provider through which Dash was engaged. The move came a day after a video showing Dash consuming liquor at the ticket counter of trauma casualty ward went viral on social media. 

Dash can be seen drinking in the presence of a female staff. The video prompted the hospital authorities to conduct a probe. While Dash was suspended, Subrat Samal, the MD of the firm through which he was engaged, has been issued show cause notice. 

SCB MCH administrative officer Abinash Rout said the trauma casualty in-charge Dipak Nayak was instructed to conduct an inquiry. The report revealed that Santosh was one of the 39 lift operators engaged at the hospital through a service provider.

TAGS
SCB Medical College liquor trauma casualty ward
