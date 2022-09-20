Home States Odisha

Utkal Hospital treats patient with uterus didelphys

Utkal Hospital has successfully treated a patient who was diagnosed with uterus didelphys.

Published: 20th September 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal Hospital has successfully treated a patient who was diagnosed with uterus didelphys. The doctors in the hospital carried out the MRI of the 30-year-old patient from Sambalpur and found out that she was suffering from rare congenital condition where a woman is born with two uteruses. After a few cycles of hormonal therapy, the woman was able to conceive spontaneously. 

The woman later delivered a baby boy in the hospital. In a related development, a 38-year-old woman who earlier had miscarriages for three times delivered a baby girl in Utkal Hospital. The woman was suffering from severe hypertension, hypothyroidism, gestational diabetes and intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR). Her health was constantly monitored by the hospital staff, following which she successfully delivered a girl child. The two patients thanked the hospital staff including doctors Kanhu, Sadashib and Anirudh.

