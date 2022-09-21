Maharashtra man held for selling combustible cannons

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Tuesday arrested a person hailing from Maharashtra for selling cannons of plastic on the outskirts of the city. The 32-year-old identified as Anil Manikrao Chauhan of Wardha in Maharashtra was demonstrating the cannons at Trisulia square, when a team of Baranga police rushed to the spot and apprehended him.

DCP Pinak Mishra said, the man was demonstrating how to use the country-made plastic cannons by putting some carbide and water inside it and igniting it by a gas lighter resulting in high explosion.

“As the seller was selling combustible item so negligently which can endanger and cause injuries to other commuters, police arrested him and seized 55 plastic cannons, a plastic container containing 500 grams of carbide and a bottle containing water besides a motorcycle from his possession,” Mishra said.

While a case has been registered against him, further investigation is on, the DCP informed while suggesting locals not to use the cannons as it can prove fatal.

CUTTACK: Commissionerate police on Tuesday arrested a person hailing from Maharashtra for selling cannons of plastic on the outskirts of the city. The 32-year-old identified as Anil Manikrao Chauhan of Wardha in Maharashtra was demonstrating the cannons at Trisulia square, when a team of Baranga police rushed to the spot and apprehended him. DCP Pinak Mishra said, the man was demonstrating how to use the country-made plastic cannons by putting some carbide and water inside it and igniting it by a gas lighter resulting in high explosion. “As the seller was selling combustible item so negligently which can endanger and cause injuries to other commuters, police arrested him and seized 55 plastic cannons, a plastic container containing 500 grams of carbide and a bottle containing water besides a motorcycle from his possession,” Mishra said. While a case has been registered against him, further investigation is on, the DCP informed while suggesting locals not to use the cannons as it can prove fatal.