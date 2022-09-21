Home States Odisha

Maharashtra man held for selling combustible cannons

DCP Pinak Mishra said, the man was demonstrating how to use the country-made plastic cannons by putting some carbide and water inside it and igniting it by a gas lighter resulting in high explosion.

Published: 21st September 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Commissionerate police on Tuesday arrested a person hailing from Maharashtra for selling cannons of plastic on the outskirts of the city. The 32-year-old identified as Anil Manikrao Chauhan of Wardha in Maharashtra was demonstrating the cannons at Trisulia square, when a team of Baranga police rushed to the spot and apprehended him. 

DCP Pinak Mishra said, the man was demonstrating how to use the country-made plastic cannons by putting some carbide and water inside it and igniting it by a gas lighter resulting in high explosion.

“As the seller was selling combustible item so negligently which can endanger and cause injuries to other commuters, police arrested him and seized 55 plastic cannons, a plastic container containing 500 grams of carbide and a bottle containing water besides a motorcycle from his possession,” Mishra said. 
While a case has been registered against him, further investigation is on, the DCP informed while suggesting locals not to use the cannons as it can prove fatal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra plastic cannons explosion
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp