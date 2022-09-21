Odisha: Newly-wed couple attempts self-immolation, wife dies

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A newly-married woman died and her husband sustained critical injuries after they set themselves on fire over a domestic dispute in Jaleswar town of Balasore district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Liza Majhi. Her husband, Ratikanta Majhi of Guagadia village within Jaleswar police limits, is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

The couple had married three months back. Sources said Ratikanta had gone to his in-law’s house three days back and returned home with his wife on Monday evening. At around 8 pm, the couple locked their bedroom from inside and started quarrelling over some dispute.

On hearing the commotion, Ratikanta’s father Sambhu asked his son to open the door but to no avail. He then broke into the room and found the couple engulfed in flames. He screamed for help following which neighbours reached the spot and rushed the critically-injured couple to FM Medical College and Hospital (MCH). After their condition worsened, they were shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack. However, Liza succumbed on way. A case has been registered in Jaleswar police station and investigation is underway.



