Home States Odisha

Odisha: Newly-wed couple attempts self-immolation, wife dies

On hearing the commotion, Ratikanta’s father Sambhu asked his son to open the door but to no avail. He then broke into the room and found the couple engulfed in flames.

Published: 21st September 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

immolation

Image used for representation. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  A newly-married woman died and her husband sustained critical injuries after they set themselves on fire over a domestic dispute in Jaleswar town of Balasore district on Monday night. 

The deceased was identified as Liza Majhi. Her husband, Ratikanta Majhi of Guagadia village within Jaleswar police limits, is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital and his condition is stated to be critical. 

The couple had married three months back. Sources said Ratikanta had gone to his in-law’s house three days back and returned home with his wife on Monday evening. At around 8 pm, the couple locked their bedroom from inside and started quarrelling over some dispute. 

On hearing the commotion, Ratikanta’s father Sambhu asked his son to open the door but to no avail. He then broke into the room and found the couple engulfed in flames. He screamed for help following which neighbours reached the spot and rushed the critically-injured couple to FM Medical College and Hospital (MCH). After their condition worsened, they were shifted to SCB MCH in Cuttack. However, Liza succumbed on way.  A case has been registered in Jaleswar police station and investigation is underway.      
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
self-immolation Odisha Newly-wed couple
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp