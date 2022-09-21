Home States Odisha

Odisha women outfits seek action against singer Sankar Om Saran

The singer, in a post on social media, shared the song which reportedly demeaned women of Odisha. The women threatened to intensify protest if no action was taken against him.

Published: 21st September 2022

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Various women’s organisations of Koraput on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the district Collector seeking immediate arrest of singer Sankar Om Saran alias Umakant for composing a song that allegedly had lewd lyrics on women. The song has reportedly gone viral on social media.

The singer, in a post on social media, shared the song which reportedly demeaned women of Odisha. The women threatened to intensify protest if no action was taken against him. “We have received the complaint and are trying to coordinate with the Cyber cell of State police headquarters to inquire into the matter,” said sub-divisional police officer of Jeypore Arup Avishek Behera. 

