Rijiju urges Chief Justice of Orissa HC to expedite fast track courts

BHUBANESWAR: With huge pendency of cases delaying justice delivery, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju has urged Chief Justice of Orissa High Court to expedite the process of setting up fast track courts (FTCs) and fast track special courts in the State.

Chief Justice S Muralidhar has been requested to give necessary instructions and support to the courts concerned besides setting up a strict monitoring mechanism for the time-bound disposal of cases to prevent backlogs.

The 14th Finance Commission had recommended setting up of 1,800 FTCs by the states after the share of devolution of funds was increased. A total 896 FTCs have been made operational in 24 states/UTs including Odisha by July 31. The states have 13,18,427 cases pending.

An analysis reveals, while approximately 88,000 new cases are registered in a month, 35,000 are disposed of leading to ever-increasing pendency of cases. Similarly, the Department of Justice had introduced a Centrally sponsored scheme (CSS) in October, 2019 for setting up FTSCs in pursuance to Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2018, for expeditious disposal of cases related to rape and POCSO Act.

It was then decided to set up 1,023 FTSCs, including 389 exclusive POCSO courts based on the then pendency of cases (1.67 lakh as on March 31, 2018). Now there are 3.28 lakh cases pending in the country. However, 731 FTSCs with 412 exclusive POCSO courts are operational in 28 states/UTs which have disposed of 1,08,702 cases by July 31.

While more than 10,000 such cases are being registered in a month, around 6,000 cases are disposed of. As per data shared by the Minister, of the 45 earmarked FTSCs, including 22 e-POCSO courts in Odisha, 44 are partially functional and not a singl e court is fully funct ional .

The State had registered 19,701 rape and POCSO cases till July. It has 19,214 cases after disposal of 487 cases in the month “Though the Centre has been allocating sufficient funds in every year’s budget for the FTSC scheme and the department is following up with states and high courts, under-utilisation of budget continues to be a concern,”

Rijiju pointed out. The Minister has asked to ensure necessary compliances as mandated for timely availing of allocated funds for FTSCs assuring support for achieving the common goal of speedy justice delivery to all citizens.

