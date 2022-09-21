Three swept away as rains pound Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ANGUL: Two persons were swept away in swollen water bodies after heavy rains lashed several places in Ganjam, Boudh and Angul districts in the last 24 hours. The first incident took place in Ghodahada river in Ganjam’s Sanakhemundi while the second was reported from Purunakatak in Boudh district.

Sources said two youths, identified as Balia Dakua (25) and Jagannath Sethy (21) of Bangarada village within Pattapur police limits in Ganjam, had gone to Ghodahada river to take bath. Though Ghodahada was in spate following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas on Monday evening, the duo decided to enter the river. However, they were caught in the strong current and swept away.

Other villagers present near the river raised an alarm after hearing their screams. Soon, fire service personnel of Sanakhemundi arrived at the spot and launched a search operation. After an hour, Jagannath was rescued and admitted to Digapahandi hospital. He was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated. Balia is still missing and search is underway to trace him.

Similarly, one Pramod Bhakta (46) of Salakata village within Purunakatak police limits drowned in the overflowing Laxmi nullah on Monday evening. Pramod had reportedly left for his relative’s house situated on the other side of the nullah on Sunday. While returning home on Monday evening, he tried to cross the nullah which was brimming with water after the rains. However, he was swept away.

When he did not return home in the night, his family members searched for him but to no avail. On Tuesday morning, Pramod’s body was spotted near a bush by locals. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. An unnatural death case was registered and further investigation is underway, said an officer of Purunakatak police station.

In Angul, a 50-year-old man of Paripara within Nisa police limits drowned in a nullah near the village on the day. He was identified as Duryodhan Behera. Sources said Duryodhan was taking bath in the swollen water body when he was swept away by the gushing water. His body was later found stuck in a hume pipe.

