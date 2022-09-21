Home States Odisha

Three swept away as rains pound Odisha

Incidents reported from Ganjam, Boudh, Angul 

Published: 21st September 2022 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

drowning

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ANGUL:  Two persons were swept away in swollen water bodies after heavy rains lashed several places in Ganjam, Boudh and Angul districts in the last 24 hours. The first incident took place in Ghodahada river in Ganjam’s Sanakhemundi while the second was reported from Purunakatak in Boudh district.

Sources said two youths, identified as Balia Dakua (25) and Jagannath Sethy (21) of Bangarada village within Pattapur police limits in Ganjam, had gone to Ghodahada river to take bath. Though Ghodahada was in spate following heavy rains in the upper catchment areas on Monday evening, the duo decided to enter the river. However, they were caught in the strong current and swept away. 

Other villagers present near the river raised an alarm after hearing their screams. Soon, fire service personnel of Sanakhemundi arrived at the spot and launched a search operation.  After an hour, Jagannath was rescued and admitted to Digapahandi hospital. He was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital after his condition deteriorated. Balia is still missing and search is underway to trace him.

Similarly, one Pramod Bhakta (46) of Salakata village within Purunakatak police limits drowned in the overflowing Laxmi nullah on Monday evening. Pramod had reportedly left for his relative’s house situated on the other side of the nullah on Sunday. While returning home on Monday evening, he tried to cross the nullah which was brimming with water after the rains. However, he was swept away.

When he did not return home in the night, his family members searched for him but to no avail. On Tuesday morning, Pramod’s body was spotted near a bush by locals. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body. An unnatural death case was registered and further investigation is underway, said an officer of Purunakatak police station.

In Angul, a 50-year-old man of Paripara within Nisa police limits drowned in a nullah near the village on the day. He was identified as Duryodhan Behera. Sources said Duryodhan was taking bath in the swollen water body when he was swept away by the gushing water. His body was later found stuck in a hume pipe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drown Odisha rains heavy rains Ganjam
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp