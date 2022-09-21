VSSUT to have 58 smart classrooms by December

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: At least 58 smart classrooms will be developed in the first phase of the transformation plan approved for Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla. Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of VSSUT Bansidhar Majhi said the master plan for development of the institution has already been prepared and work will be carried out in three phases. Smart classrooms will be developed in the first phase. Besides, some infrastructure development and renovation work will be carried out.

The smart classroom work will be completed by December this year. “While around 20 smart classrooms are already there, the rest will be developed in next three months. The 20 existing smart classrooms also need some renovation,” Majhi said.

Official sources said around Rs 11-Rs 14 lakh will be spent on development of each classroom which will have 86 inches smart boards and CCTV surveillance system. On Saturday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had approved the master plan for transformation of VSSUT into a centre of excellence. As per the plan, the State government will invest Rs 2,000 crore in phases to create infrastructure to accommodate over 10,000 students in different disciplines.

The VC said, “We have set a target to develop the institution into a multidisciplinary engineering and research university. The student strength of the institution will be increased from 5,000 to 10,000 within a span of five years. Currently, we offer 11 engineering courses. Under the transformation plan, 24 engineering courses will be offered under seven schools.”

The number of faculty members will also be increased to 500. Currently, there are 308 faculty members in VSSUT. This apart, hostel facilities for 6,700 students will be created. The government will provide an additional 100 acre of land for further development of the university. At present, the university spreads over 143 acre.

Bus turns turtle, 20 tourists from UP injured

Jajpur: As many as 20 persons sustained grievous injuries after the bus they were travelling in, overturned near Sahapur market on National Highway 16 within Panikoili police limits on Tuesday. Police and local fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the victims with the help of local people. Police said around 60 tourists were in the private bus when the accident happened. They had all gone to Puri Jagannath temple for darshan and were on way back to Uttar Pradesh when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned near Sahapur market, leaving 20 persons injured. Three persons are in a critical condition.

