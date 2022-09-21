Home States Odisha

VSSUT to have 58 smart classrooms by December

At least 58 smart classrooms will be developed in the first phase of the transformation plan approved for Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla.

Published: 21st September 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

VSSUT

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  At least 58 smart classrooms will be developed in the first phase of the transformation plan approved for Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla. Addressing mediapersons on Tuesday, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of VSSUT Bansidhar Majhi said the master plan for development of the institution has already been prepared and work will be carried out in three phases. Smart classrooms will be developed in the first phase. Besides, some infrastructure development and renovation work will be carried out.

The smart classroom work will be completed by December this year. “While around 20 smart classrooms are already there, the rest will be developed in next three months. The 20 existing smart classrooms also need some renovation,” Majhi said.

Official sources said around Rs 11-Rs 14 lakh will be spent on development of each classroom which will have 86 inches smart boards and CCTV surveillance system. On Saturday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had approved the master plan for transformation of VSSUT into a centre of excellence. As per the plan, the State government will invest Rs 2,000 crore in phases to create infrastructure to accommodate over 10,000 students in different disciplines. 

The VC said, “We have set a target to develop the institution into a multidisciplinary engineering and research university. The student strength of the institution will be increased from 5,000 to 10,000 within a span of five years. Currently, we offer 11 engineering courses. Under the transformation plan, 24 engineering courses will be offered under seven schools.”

The number of faculty members will also be increased to 500. Currently, there are 308 faculty members in VSSUT. This apart, hostel facilities for 6,700 students will be created. The government will provide an additional 100 acre of land for further development of the university. At present, the university spreads over 143 acre.

Bus turns turtle, 20 tourists from UP injured
Jajpur: As many as 20 persons sustained grievous injuries after the bus they were travelling in, overturned near Sahapur market on National Highway 16 within Panikoili police limits on Tuesday. Police and local fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the victims with the help of local people. Police said around 60 tourists were in the private bus when the accident happened. They had all gone to Puri Jagannath temple for darshan and were on way back to Uttar Pradesh when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned near Sahapur market, leaving 20 persons injured. Three persons are in a critical condition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VSSUT smart classroom Bansidhar Majhi
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp