BPUT starts process to introduce integrated dual degree courses

On the fate of existing M Tech courses, the Vice Chancellor said the government has not yet communicated on the matter.

Published: 22nd September 2022 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 03:57 AM   |  A+A-

Biju Patnaik University of Technology

Biju Patnaik University of Technology (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Following government approval, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology at Rourkela has begun process for introduction of B Tech and five year integrated dual degree (BTech and MTech) courses from this academic session. 

The university on September 9 had published notice for admission into four year B Tech and five year integrated (B Tech and M Tech) dual degree courses at its  headquarters campus under the aegis of Centre for Advanced Post Graduade Studies (CAPGS).  BPUT Vice-Chancellor Prof CR Tripathy said OJEE has been informed and interested candidates may seek admission to the new courses through OJEE counselling as per government rules. The counselling process is likely to be completed by October end.  

Incidentally, CAPGS is already running five post-graduate M Tech programmes in electrical, electronics and telecommunication, civil, mechanical and computer science, but the response to the course has not been satisfactory. On the fate of existing M Tech courses, the Vice Chancellor said the government has not yet communicated on the matter. “The government is considering closing or continuing the programmes,” he said. The BPUT campus has hostels for 400 students. The required funds have been deposited with the Works department for setting up another 600 seat hostel for boys in the campus. 

The four-year degree courses in B Tech include civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, electronics and communication engineering and computer science and Engineering. Each programme has intake capacity of 30. 

Similarly, the five year integrated dual degree programmes offer B Tech in Civil Engineering and M Tech in Structural Engineering, B Tech in Mechanical Engineering and M Tech in Machine Design, B.Tech in Electrical Engineering and M Tech in Power Systems Engineering, B Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and M Tech in Signal Processing & Communication and B Tech in Computer Science & Engineering and M Tech in Computer Science & Engineering.  Each dual degree programme has 10 seats. 

Works Department Sub-Divisional Officer Ashutosh Jena said tender for civil construction along with electrical and water fittings would be floated soon for the boys’ hostel at an estimated cost of `43 crore. The project would be completed within 15 months of award of work.  
 

