Dengue outbreak among Jeypore district headquarters hospital staffers

The dengue spread continues unabated in Koraput district as several staffers of Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH) have been affected with vector-borne disease in the last few days.

Published: 22nd September 2022 03:47 AM

Dengue

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Sources said at least eight staff engaged in the health desk and nursing duties are down with dengue fever. Their blood samples have been sent to the government laboratory in Koraput for testing.

Dengue was first detected in Laxmipur two months back. It later spread to Koraput and Jeypore. So far, 359 dengue cases have been detected in the district this year. Superintendent of Jeypore DHH Rabi Narayan Mishra said suspected dengue cases are being reported in the hospital every day.

“We are sending blood samples of all the suspected cases to Koraput for testing. If the report comes positive, we provide necessary treatment. Beds have been reserved for dengue patients,” Mishra added. Official sources said on an average, 50 blood samples of suspected dengue cases are being sent for test every day.

Comments

