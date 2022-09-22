Dhaneswar Rath Smruti Samman awarded

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as five eminent personalities were conferred the Dhaneswar Rath Smruti Samman-2022 during ‘Pujya Puja Samaroha’ organised by DRIEMS Group of Institutions to commemorate the 28th death anniversary of social worker Dhaneswar Rath on Tuesday.

Renowned classical vocalist Padma Shri Shyamamani Devi, chief daitapati servitor of Lord Jagannath, Jagannath Swain Mohapatra, eminent educationist Prof Dr Kamala Kanta Mishra, Director, Blood Bank Dr Chandrika Prasad Das and Indian cricketer Subhranshu Senapati were honoured at the event by Founder Chairman, DRIEMS Dr Pramod Chandra Rath.

Religious exponent Swami Sruti Sagar Saraswati, who attended the event as chief guest, said, “With positive attitude one should develop his will power and pinpoint his target. Only classroom teaching is not sufficient to be a good human being. One should expand his vision of learning.” Lalit Mohan Mishra. Dr Leena Patnaik, Dr Krishna Prada Dash and convener Nirakar Sahu coordinated the function.

