Home States Odisha

Dhaneswar Rath Smruti Samman awarded

Religious exponent Swami Sruti Sagar Saraswati, who attended the event as chief guest, said, “With positive attitude one should develop his will power and pinpoint his target.

Published: 22nd September 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  As many as five eminent personalities were conferred the Dhaneswar Rath Smruti Samman-2022 during ‘Pujya Puja Samaroha’ organised by DRIEMS Group of Institutions to commemorate the 28th death anniversary of social worker Dhaneswar Rath on Tuesday.  

Renowned classical vocalist Padma Shri Shyamamani Devi, chief daitapati servitor of Lord Jagannath, Jagannath Swain Mohapatra, eminent educationist Prof Dr Kamala Kanta Mishra, Director, Blood Bank Dr Chandrika Prasad Das and Indian cricketer Subhranshu Senapati were honoured at the event by Founder Chairman, DRIEMS Dr Pramod Chandra Rath. 

Religious exponent Swami Sruti Sagar Saraswati, who attended the event as chief guest, said, “With positive attitude one should develop his will power and pinpoint his target. Only classroom teaching is not sufficient to be a good human being. One should expand his vision of learning.” Lalit Mohan Mishra. Dr Leena Patnaik, Dr Krishna Prada Dash and convener Nirakar Sahu coordinated the function.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pujya Puja Samaroha Dhaneswar Rath Smruti Samman Dhaneswar Rath
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp