Embezzlement of SHG funds: Accused held

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jenapur police on Wednesday arrested a bank correspondent for allegedly misappropriating funds worth Rs 1 crore of several women self-help groups (SHGs) in Endalaba panchayat under Dharmasala block. The accused was identified as Indumati Prusty, a correspondent in Kabatabandha branch of Odisha Gramya Bank. Prusty was absconding after at least 25 complaints were filed against her by women SHGs in Jenapur police station. Sources said 80 women SHGs had availed loans from Odisha Gramya Bank under Mission Shakti programme. As the bank’s Kabatabandha branch is located at a distance of over 10 km from Endalaba, the SHGs used to pay their monthly loan installments to Prusty for deposit in their accounts. Instead of depositing the money, she reportedly misappropriated it. The fraud came to light after the bank issued loan default notices to the beneficiaries.