Home States Odisha

Embezzlement of SHG funds: Accused held

Sources said 80 women SHGs had availed loans from Odisha Gramya Bank under Mission Shakti programme.

Published: 22nd September 2022 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2022 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Money, notes, fund, currency, funds

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Jenapur police on Wednesday arrested a bank correspondent for allegedly misappropriating funds worth Rs 1 crore of several women self-help groups (SHGs) in Endalaba panchayat under Dharmasala block. 

The accused was identified as Indumati Prusty, a correspondent in Kabatabandha branch of Odisha Gramya Bank. Prusty was absconding after at least 25 complaints were filed against her by women SHGs in Jenapur police station. 

Sources said 80 women SHGs had availed loans from Odisha Gramya Bank under Mission Shakti programme. As the bank’s Kabatabandha branch is located at a distance of over 10 km from Endalaba, the SHGs used to pay their monthly loan installments to Prusty for deposit in their accounts. 

Instead of depositing the money, she reportedly misappropriated it. The fraud came to light after the bank issued loan default notices to the beneficiaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jenapur SHGs misappropriating funds
India Matters
NIA officials are seen conducting search in a house of a functionary belonging to Popular Front of India party at Ukkadam in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)
Nearly 106 arrested in NIA's 'largest-ever' raids in 11 states over terror funding charges
(Express Illustrations)
UP: Minor gang-rape victim walks home naked, video goes viral
Constable Manoj Kumar was seen staging a protest with a plate of food from the mess.(Photo | Screengrab)
UP cop who raised issue of poor-quality food, gets transfer punishment
Jharkhand legislator Dipika Pandey Singh. (Photo | Twitter)
Jharkhand: Congress MLA Dipika Pandey takes mud-bath in NH 133 demanding repair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp