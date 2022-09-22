Encroachers on Sati river banks to be evicted soon

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Jeypore municipality officials have urged the Revenue department to share details of land owned by the civic body but illegally sold to people by real estate agents. Sources said around half an acre of vacant along with a 100 metre long road at Prakash Nagar on the banks of Sati river had been lying unused for the last several years. A few days back, the civic body officials were informed that some locals have constructed houses on the land with some claiming they have proper record of rights (RoR). The land was allegedly sold by some real estate agents.

Taking note of the matter, municipality and revenue officials found the allegations to be true and demarcated the encroached area. The civic body then asked the Revenue department to come up with details on the illegal encroachment so that it can be removed legally.

The municipal authorities also asked the Revenue department to quash the land documents or transactions done in favour of any individual illegally. “We have already demarcated the municipality land on the banks of Sati river and will vacate the encroachments soon,” informed Jeypore municipality executive officer Siddharth Patnaik. A public notice has already been issued in this regard. Sources said a major portion of around 20 acre land belonging to the civic body has been encroached upon by people in the town.

JEYPORE: Jeypore municipality officials have urged the Revenue department to share details of land owned by the civic body but illegally sold to people by real estate agents. Sources said around half an acre of vacant along with a 100 metre long road at Prakash Nagar on the banks of Sati river had been lying unused for the last several years. A few days back, the civic body officials were informed that some locals have constructed houses on the land with some claiming they have proper record of rights (RoR). The land was allegedly sold by some real estate agents. Taking note of the matter, municipality and revenue officials found the allegations to be true and demarcated the encroached area. The civic body then asked the Revenue department to come up with details on the illegal encroachment so that it can be removed legally. The municipal authorities also asked the Revenue department to quash the land documents or transactions done in favour of any individual illegally. “We have already demarcated the municipality land on the banks of Sati river and will vacate the encroachments soon,” informed Jeypore municipality executive officer Siddharth Patnaik. A public notice has already been issued in this regard. Sources said a major portion of around 20 acre land belonging to the civic body has been encroached upon by people in the town.